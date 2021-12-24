New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Bristol2Beijing, a global tandem cycling expedition that aims to redefine what is possible with a cancer diagnosis crossed the Wagah border from Pakistan into Punjab, India.

On December 6, Luke Grenfell-Shaw and his pink-and-blue tandem bicycle named "Chris" crossed India. Luke cycled 17,000 km across 27 countries. Two weeks later, travelling 500 km, Luke arrived in New Delhi to celebrate the Indian segment of his inspiring global cycling expedition, read British High Commission press release.

Luke was received by British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis in New Delhi.

"Luke's journey and story remind us how to live a full life, and have attracted warmth and generosity as he cycles across India. Well done to Dev from CanKids for giving Luke extra pedal power, and I wish Luke a safe and enjoyable journey as he carries on towards Kolkata." said the British High Commissioner to India.

Dev Mukherjee, a 17-year-old CanLiver living in Patiala, is excited to join Luke on the tandem from Chandigarh to New Delhi. Dev is a member of a CanKids KidsCan Konnect group of young people living with cancer in their past or present. Dev was treated for acute lymphocytic leukaemia from the age of 2 to 5 at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi under the care of Dr Rachna Seth.

His expedition invites people to participate, especially CanLivers (people living with cancer) and individuals from the countries through which he is riding, in whatever ways they can. Many participate by getting active at home.

More than 200 people have participated by joining Luke on the tandem - 15 of which are CanLivers. More than 2,000 donors have participated by contributing to Luke's ambitious fundraising goal of Pound 300,000 for charity.

In India, Luke has added CanKids KidsCan to the shortlist of charities he is supporting. CanKids KidsCan is the only national NGO dedicated to Change for Childhood Cancer in India across the continuum of care. Today, they work in partnership with 121 Cancer centres in 53 cities and 22 States which treat over 12,000 new childhood cancer cases every year, added the release.

"I've had such a warm welcome into India these first two weeks," said Luke, "made possible by my wonderful local charity partner, CanKids KidsCan.

During his first two weeks in India, Luke has cycled across the Punjab, through Ludhiana and Chandigarh, and into Delhi. Luke has spoken at several events, including schools, hospitals, and cycling clubs, sharing his story, news of his expedition, and his inspiring CanLive message to hundreds of people, especially students, said the release.

After his visit to Delhi, Luke will cycle through North India along the old Grand Trunk Road to reach Kolkata by February, before carrying on to China and Beijing.

Luke will continue to collaborate with CanKids KidsCan to spread the Bristol2Beijing message and to promote the outstanding work CanKids is doing to support young CanLivers in India.

"While crossing the country from northwest to southeast, CanKids KidsCan looks forward to facilitating connections for Luke to share his story, his inspiring message, and his love for cycling and sport," says Poonam Bagai, founder chairman, CanKids, herself a cancer survivor.

All funds raised are divided equally among Luke's five charity partners. One-fifth of funds raised in India en route to Kolkata will be dedicated to CanKids KidsCan, supporting their work with children living with cancer in India. (ANI)

