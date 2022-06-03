London, June 3 (PTI) After a hectic schedule of events that kick-started her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a grand Birthday Parade, Queen Elizabeth II chose not to attend a special Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch had experienced some “discomfort” on Thursday, which marked two balcony appearances with royal family members and a ceremonial lighting of beacons.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed Thursday's Birthday Parade and flypast, but did experience some discomfort,” a palace spokesperson said.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in the national Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend,” the spokesperson said.

The Queen has previously spoken of mobility problems and the palace confirmed ahead of the Jubilee the monarch would consider the events she felt able to attend during the four-day celebration.

Her son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla joined Princes William and Harry and their spouses – Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle – at the service, which brought together 400 people such as frontline workers, charity volunteers and armed forces members in recognition of their contribution to public life.

The service marks the first time Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are joining other senior royals for a major event since they stepped back from frontline royalty to relocate to the US with their children Archie and Lilibet – named after the monarch.

The Queen's younger son, Prince Andrew – a controversial figure over allegations in his private life dating back many years – was due to attend the service but withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Archbishop of York delivered the sermon at the service, after the Archbishop of Canterbury was also forced to pull out with coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson read from the Bible as he was joined by senior members of the Cabinet as guests.

Opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers and first ministers of the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were also among those in attendance.

The Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral offered "thanks and praise for the reign of Her Majesty the Queen and especially for her 70 years of faithful and dedicated service" and the largest church bell in the UK, the 16-tonne Great Paul, rang out continuously for four hours ahead of the service.

“As we gather from communities across her realm and the Commonwealth of Nations, we rejoice in the diverse and varied lives of all those whom she serves, and in the beauty and abundance of the world in which we live,” said the Very Reverend Dr David Ison, Dean of St. Paul's.

“Inspired by words and music, we pray that God will continue to bless and guide Her Majesty, and that we may all receive grace to honour life and to live in harmony with one another; and we continue to pray for those whose lives are marred by conflict, suffering and tragedy,” he said.

On Thursday, the Queen appeared twice alongside the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a flypast and then in Windsor to trigger the lighting of the main Jubilee beacon.

On Saturday, a Party at the Palace concert will bring together some of the biggest names in music including the music group Queen.

The show, which will take place on a 360-degree stage around the Queen Victoria Memorial, will be closed by the legendary Diana Ross.

Over 22,000 people are expected to attend, including more than 7,500 key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities.

The extended Jubilee weekend celebrations come to a close on Sunday with a grand Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which also includes a Bollywood-themed Wedding Party by South Asian performance company Nutkhut, complete with a six-meter-high four-tiered cake and a specially designed sari.

