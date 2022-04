British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waving on a JCB machine at its Gujarat factory

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 22 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited the JCB factory in Gujarat's Panchmahal on Thursday, sparked a meme fest after a video of him going up on a bulldozer and waving went viral on the internet.

Johnson, who arrived in Ahmedabad earlier today visited the new JCB factory at Halol GIDC Panchmahal where he was accompanied by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In the viral video, the UK PM can be seen quickly going up on a JCB machine and taking the driver's seat as he posed with the equipment which is popular for digging roads and construction work.

Sharing memes about the incident on Twitter, netizens made subtle and not-so-subtle references to the ongoing political debate in India around the usage of bulldozers for the demolition of "illegal structures".

Some British Twitterati too joined in, with their own political puns at the expense of their Prime Minister.

A tweet said Boris Johnson "covered the history of India from 1947 to 2022, in a day".

Another handle speculated on the dilemma the British PM might face getting into the crosshairs of opposing sides of the Indian political establishment.

"Boris Johnson also wants to take the bulldozer to Britain," a tweet said.

Twitter users also referred to "BulldozerBaba," a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath.

A tweet said that Johnson took "a driving trial of Bulldozer" in JCB factory".

"JCB be like: jalwa hai humara yaha," a twitter user said. (ANI)

