Washington, Feb 27 (AP) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday extended a state visit invitation to President Donald Trump on behalf of King Charles.

Trump accepted the invitation, which came at the start of a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Starmer at the White House.

Starmer called the invitation for a second state visit to Trump, who already received the honour during his first term, as “historic” and "unprecedented." (AP)

