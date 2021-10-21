London [UK], October 21 (ANI): The British prosecutors on Thursday charged Ali Harbi Ali with the murder of British MP David Amess.

The indictment also includes terrorism charges against Ali.

The CPS has charged Ali Harbi Ali with the murder of MP Sir David Amess following a review of evidence gathered by the @metpoliceuk, tweeted Crown Prosecution Service.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter-Terrorism Division, said, "The CPS has authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October 2021. We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," added CPS statement.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," said the statement.

The statement added that Ali will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court later today.

UK Conservative lawmaker Amess on Friday died after the stabbing attack at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

The murder of Amess has recalled a similar attack suffered by Labour lawmaker Jo Cox ahead of the Brexit referendum in 2016 and has prompted a review of the security of UK members of Parliament. (ANI)

