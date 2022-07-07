By Saurabh Trivedi

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended four Pakistan fishermen and seized 10 Pakistan boats along the India-Pakistan maritime border near Kutch on early Thursday morning.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 Found in India, Says WHO.

In a statement, BSF informed that a special ambush party of BSF Bhuj apprehended four Pakistan fishermen and seized 10 Pakistan fishing boats while they were sneaking into Indian territory through one of the water channels of Harami Nalla near the border in Kutch District of Gujarat.

Special Ambush party of BSF Bhuj observed movement between Border Post No. 1165 and 1166 and has cordoned the area. The search of the area is in progress, the statement read.

Also Read | Elon Musk Fathered Twins With One of His Executives Shivon Zilis in 2021: Report.

After the seizure, BSF patrolling teams launched a massive search operation to find out if any more such boats from the neighboring country had entered Indian waters.

"Nothing suspicious recovered from the fishing boats," it read.

Meanwhile, recently, a three-year-old Pakistani child who inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) was handed over to security personnel of the neighboring country by the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said.

BSF informed that on Friday at about 7:15 pm, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector apprehended one Pakistani child aged approximately 3 years while he crossed the border and entered Indian territory.

They said the child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF, the statement read.

As it was a case of inadvertent crossing, BSF further approached Pak Rangers and at about 9:45 pm, said Pakistani child was handed over to Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground.

"BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers," it read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)