New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will hold the 53rd Director General Level Border Coordination Conference from June 11-14 in Delhi.

The 53rd Director General Level Border Coordination Conference will be organized by BSF at BSF Camp Chhawla, New Delhi. During this conference, the BSF delegation of India will be led by Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General, BSF.

Meanwhile, the BGB delegation is headed by Major Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, ndc, psc, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh.

The conference is being held to discuss border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces. The last BSF-BGB Coordination Conference was held from July 17-21 at Bangladesh's Dhaka, according to BSF tweet.

During the conference, discussions will be held on how to jointly reduce the various trans-border crimes and the timely sharing of information between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.

In the conference, deliberations will be there on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities - 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contact between the border authorities of the two concerned countries to discuss matters of immediate administrative concern, BSF stated in a tweet.

An Indian delegation under the leadership of the former Director General of BSF Ashwani Kumar and the Bangladesh delegation under the leadership of Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General BDR (now BGB) held a meeting in Kolkata in December 1975 for the first time to discuss mutual border problems.

Since then, the meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB have been held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993. During discussions in Dhaka from October 7-9, 1993, the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh agreed that the Director General level meetings between BSF and BGB were to be a bi-annual event.

The BSF in the tweet further stated, "In the agreed summary of discussions during the said meeting, it was emphasized that problems in the areas of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contacts and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels. Accordingly, DG BSF and DG BGB have been holding Border Coordination meetings twice a year alternatively at Delhi and Dhaka and joint record of discussions of these meetings are forwarded to Ministry of Home Affairs after each such meeting." (ANI)

