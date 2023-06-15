New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General level Border Coordination Conference 2023 concluded here in the national capital on Wednesday.

According to officials, the 53rd Border Coordination Conference between BSF and BGB was held at BSF Chhawla Camp, New Delhi from June 11 to 14.

Both Guarding Forces emphasized on expediting and giving more momentum to developmental and infrastructure activities that will boost the trade and bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, BSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed on five developmental projects, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region. BSF and BGB agreed upon curbing border crimes effectively through more night simultaneous coordinated patrols in vulnerable regions and real-time sharing of information.

The BSF in a statement on Twitter further said, "This decision is a significant step towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and relations between the two countries. Furthermore, it highlights the commitment of both Hon'ble Prime Ministers to prioritize developmental works aimed at the welfare of the border population and the fulfilment of their aspirations."

Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, NDC, PSC, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh (DG BGB) led the Bangladesh delegation to India to attend the 53rd Border Coordination Conference between India's BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh held in New Delhi from June 11 to June 14, according to the statement released by BSF. Meanwhile, the Indian delegation was led by Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS, Director General, Border Security Force (DG BSF).

DG BSF appreciated the cooperation of BGB which paved the way for expediting the construction of a Single Row Fence and essential elements along the Indo-Bangladesh border. DG BGB assured full cooperation and mentioned that concerned battalions have been instructed to conduct joint verifications for the proposed single-row fence works.

Both sides also agreed to a meeting of Nodal Officers within one month's time for sorting out the matters related to developmental and infrastructure works. Highlighting the importance of a Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes like drug smuggling, contraband items, and gold narcotics.

The two sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers (if any) and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime-free, according to the statement released by BSF.

On the issue of violent incidents along the border and to ensure reducing their number, both sides agreed to work jointly and engage professionally, enhance joint patrolling, and vigilance, especially during late hours of the night to early morning, intensify public awareness programmes, share real-time information and making all-out efforts to bring these criminals to justice.

Both sides appreciated the efforts made for strengthening mutual cooperation through various agreed events undertaken as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) under the Comprehensive Border Management Plans, Quarterly meetings at Nodal Officers' Level, coordinated joint patrolling, and identification of the vulnerable areas.

Director General BSF stated that the number of sports activities amongst forces of India and Bangladesh at the border should increase. He further said that the two forces should explore the possibility of having water sports activities on the riverine border.

Both sides agreed to continue with all the bilateral engagements like games and sports, joint retreat ceremonies, goodwill visits, training exchange programmes etc in the days to come. The exchange visits by the media houses were appreciated by DG BSF as proposed by DG BGB, the statement said.

The two Director Generals expressed their satisfaction over the outcome of the conference. Both the delegation leaders reiterated their commitments to work jointly for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border. Both sides provisionally agreed to hold the next Director-General-level conference in Bangladesh, the BSF statement added. (ANI)

