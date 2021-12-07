Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles.

BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation since 2019.

BTS members Jimin, Jin, and Jungkook arrived at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2. They returned home after undergoing a quarantine procedure.

On November 17, BTS arrived in Los Angele and won the prize for the first time as an Asian artist at the 'American Music Awards (AMAs).'

BTS also held the four-day world tour concerts at SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1 and 2. A total of 214,000 fans gathered on this tour.

According to the US pop magazine Billboard, BTS earned USD 33.3 million in ticket sales for the concerts, boasting the biggest Boxscore in the global pop music market in nine years.

BTS members who entered Korea this time will have the mandatory 10-day self-quarantine in accordance with the government's measures related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As the activities are difficult, the members are expected to rest at their homes.

The other members, RM, Suga, V, and J-Hope, who have not returned, are reportedly staying in the US and enjoying their free time.

"BTS has communicated with fans despite the busy schedule amid the COVID-19 situation last year and this year, and has become the global top star by achieving remarkable results," BTS' agency Big Hit Music said. "This long vacation will be a time to fill new inspiration and refresh the energy as an artist and creator for the members who has been working under the pandemic situation."

"It is also the first vacation to spend year-end holidays with their family," Big Hit Music said. "BTS will come back after the vacation and work for new album and concerts, which will open their 'new chapter'."

BTS will not attend the KBS Song Festival on December 17 and SBS Gayo Daejeon on December 25 as well as the MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards), which has already officially announced that BTS will be absent. (ANI/Global Economic)

