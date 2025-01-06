Sofia (Bulgaria), Jan 6 (AP) Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Bulgaria on Monday braved the freezing winter weather to plunge into icy waters as they observed centuries-old Epiphany traditions.

Young men plunged into rivers and lakes across the Balkan country, which is primarily Orthodox, to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ.

It is believed that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year. After the cross is fished out, the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil.

In the tiny city of Elin Pelin, situated in a rural area east of the capital, Sofia, dozens of men jumped into the wintry waters of the Lesnovska River to catch the blessed cross.

The peak of the celebrations was the slow “mazhko horo”, or men's dance, performed by men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts who waded into the river singing folk songs and waving national flags.

The celebration of Epiphany, or the Apparition of Christ, as Bulgarians call it, began on Monday in Sofia with a water blessing ceremony.

Senior clergymen of Bulgaria's Orthodox church said prayers for the prosperity of the people and blessed the colours of representative army units in a tradition that was abandoned in 1946 but re-established following the fall of communism in 1992.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.

While the churches in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania celebrate the feast on Jan 6, Orthodox Churches in Russia, Ukraine and Serbia follow the Julian calendar, according to which Epiphany is celebrated on Jan 19, as their Christmas falls on Jan 7. (AP)

