Johannesburg, Feb 14 (AP) A crash between a passenger bus and a van armoured to carry cash in the northern province of Limpopo, South Africa has killed at least 20 people and injured 68, officials have reported.

The two vehicles collided head-on along the N1 freeway in the Makhado area on Monday evening, according to paramedics who responded to the crash.

Also Read | Sudan Court Sentences Three Men to Amputation For Stealing 52 Gas Cylinders, Convicts To Have Their Hands Chopped Off As Punishment.

The bus reportedly rolled down a slope to a river and some passengers were found trapped underneath.

Three people by the highway were confirmed dead while 16 other bodies were found by the river where the bus had rolled, according to ER24 paramedics spokesman Ross Campbell.

Also Read | South Africa Road Accident: Truck Collides Head-On With Bus, 20 Dead in Limpopo Province.

“Most of the fatalities down the river had been trapped under the bus,” said Campbell.

One more person died after being taken to a hospital, he said.

Others injured received treatment at the site with some being transported to nearby health facilities for further care, he said.

While exact details surrounding the collision are unknown, heavy rains have been falling in the area, according to Campbell.

Police investigators were still on the scene on Tuesday morning, said Campbell. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)