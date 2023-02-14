Delhi, February 14: A Sudanese court has convicted three men for stealing 52 gas cylinders. The men will have their hands amputated for stealing in the country’s most populous city of Omdurman. This is the first time in almost a decade that such a punishment has been handed down by the courts under Islamic laws.

Dailymail reported that the verdict was handed down some weeks ago but has just come to light recently. This comes 15 months after the military coup which destabilised the country and left many concerned over its democratic backsliding. UK Man Collapses and Dies in Airport Toilet Moments After Getting Off British Airways Flight in South Africa.

Apart from their hands getting amputated, the convicts have been asked to pay 2,000,000 Sudanese pounds as fine and serve three years in prison as compensation for the theft. UK Shocker: Woman Out on Walk With Dog Trampled to Death by Herd of Cows in Lancashire.

The convicts have been currently kept in Koper prison in north Khartoum, where the sentence is to be carried out at a later date. Several human rights activists have asked the authorities to overturn the amputation sentence and accused them of not giving the three men a fair trial.

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies, a rights organisation operating from Uganda asked the authorities to give the convicts a free trial saying that the trial had taken place without legal representation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).