Ottawa [Canada], June 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is banning 28 types of consultants from working for Russian oil, gas, and chemical firms, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Wednesday.

"These new measures impose a ban on the export of 28 services vital for the operation of the oil, gas and chemical industries, including technical, management, accounting and advertising services. The banning of the exportation of oil, gas and chemical services targets an industry that accounts for about 50% of Russia's federal budget revenues," Joly said.

Also Read | Cockroaches Released in New York Courtroom During Hearing; Courthouse Closed for A Day for Fumigation.

"From now on, it'll be prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside Canada to provide to Russia or to any person in Russia any service referred to in Part 1 of Schedule 8 in relation to any industry referred to in Part 2 of that Schedule," an official document read. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)