World News | Canada Says It's Working to Airdrop Aid to the Gaza Strip as Soon as Possible

Ottawa, Feb 29 (AP) Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

The confirmation that an active effort is underway comes after Canadian International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said Ottawa was exploring new options to deliver aid.

He said the provision of airdrops in partnership with like-minded countries in the region, such as Jordan, was on the table.

Hussen said last week that the provision of aid is nowhere near what's needed and a tedious inspection process was slowing down the movement of supplies brought in by truck.

He made the comments following a trip to the Rafah border crossing, the only way in or out of the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Canada has put CAD 100 million (USD 74 million) toward aid for the besieged territory since the start of the conflict, including CAD 40 million (USD 30 million) committed in January. (AP)

