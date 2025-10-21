Toronto [Canada], October 21 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Toronto shared on Tuesday that the city of Toronto has officially proclaimed October 20, 2025 as 'Diwali Day'.

In a post on X, it hailed the recognition celebrating the spirit of Diwali and acknowledges the immense contribution of the Indian community to Toronto's cultural and social fabric.

"The @cityoftoronto has officially proclaimed October 20, 2025 as "Diwali Day" in Toronto. This recognition celebrates the spirit of #Diwali of victory of light over darkness, and acknowledges the immense contribution of the Indian community to Toronto's cultural and social fabric", the Consulate wrote on X.

It also shared the proclamation by Mayor Olivia Chow of Toronto, who said, "On Diwali Day, we recognize and celebrate the historic and ongoing contributions of the South Asian community that form an important part of the City of Toronto's motto: 'Diversity our Strength'".

"Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali brings together family, friends and community members throughout this special occasion sharing messages of hope and optimism. It is also a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the many rich customs and traditions that take place during this joyous celebration, reminding us that good always prevails... NOW THEREFORE, I, Mayor Olivia Chow, on behalf of Toronto City Council, do hereby proclaim October 20, 2025 as "Diwali Day" in the City of Toronto", the letter said.

Earlier, Canadia PM Mark Carny extended his wishes on the ocassion of Diwali, "Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness -- of good over evil. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights."

While, Canadian FM Anita Anand celebrated the festival with her family saying, "Over the course of my life, one of the most special times of the year has been Diwali with my family, and the celebration of light over darkness and good over evil. From my family to yours, happy Diwali."

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations.

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

