Toronto [Canada], March 3 (ANI): An event in Toronto where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to host his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, was cancelled on Saturday due to 'security concerns' after hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue, CBC News reported citing Trudeau's office.

Neither Trudeau nor Meloni were able to enter the place as the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) went into lockdown following protests.

The protestors criticized the Canadian government's handling of the Israel-Hamas war and alleged that "Trudeau was funding a genocide in Gaza."

"Due to security concerns, the event was cancelled," a spokesperson for the PMO said.

Police said that there were 200-300 protesters outside the gallery, but noted it was difficult to estimate the total size of the demonstration as protesters gathered outside several entrances.

Would-be attendees gathered outside were confronted by demonstrators, with their entry paths blocked. Some were later escorted to the building's entrance by police.

International Development Minister, Ahmed Hussein tried to enter through the main entrance, but protesters blocked his path and followed him for two blocks as he tried to enter a more secure location while flanked by police, according to CBC News.

"You are complicit in the genocide. Your hands are red. You are complicit in the murder of my family members and my friends," one demonstrator chanted at him.

Italian PM Meloni, was in Toronto to hold meetings with Trudeau. The two G7 leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including the crisis in the Middle East.

Hamas carried out a terror attack on Israel on October 7 killing over 1200 people and taking around 250 people as hostages.

Following this, Israel launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But, the military operation has so far claimed more than 30,000 lives, according to Gaza health officials.

Canada considers Hamas a 'terrorist group' and has repeatedly said that "Israel has the right to defend itself". Lately, Ottawa called for a ceasefire in the conflict due to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, CBC News reported.(ANI)

