Ottawa [Canada], August 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada's new COVID-19 cases continue rising, bringing the cumulative total to 1,451,211 cases, including 26,700 deaths, as of Sunday afternoon, according to CTV.

At the national level, the Delta variant currently accounts for the majority of recently reported variant cases in the country.

Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, reported 511 new cases on Sunday.Of the cases added, 350 were recorded in individuals who are unvaccinated and 67 were in those partially vaccinated. The remaining 94 cases were found in fully vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing active cases up to 1,043.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on Friday that the federal government will soon require that all public servants be vaccinated -- a mandate that he said will also be implemented by state-run corporations and other federally regulated businesses in the coming weeks.

There are more than 300,000 federal public servants and tens of thousands more people are working in industries that fall under the federal labor code. (ANI/Xinhua)

