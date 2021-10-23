Ottawa [Canada], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada saw an average of 2,821 COVID-19 new cases daily on Oct. 15-21, a decrease of 11 percent compared to the previous week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday.

Hospitalization and critical care admission trends, primarily involving unvaccinated people, were stabilizing in the country.

The latest data showed that 2,367 people with COVID-19 on average were being treated in hospitals each day on Oct. 15-21, which was 4 percent lower than the previous week.

This included, on average, 723 people who were being treated in intensive care units, 2 percent less than the week before, and an average of 35 deaths were reported daily on Oct. 15-21.

As of Oct. 21, 2021, Canada had administered almost 58 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the latest data indicating that over 88 percent of people aged 12 years or older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 83 percent were fully vaccinated.

As of Oct. 16, 2021, over 87 percent of people 40 years or older had at least one dose and over 82 percent were fully vaccinated, while 83 percent to 84 percent of younger adults aged from 18 to 39 years had at least one dose and 75 percent to 77 percent were fully vaccinated.

As Canada is approaching 90 percent of the eligible population having at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Friday that no vaccine is perfect and there will be instances of suboptimal protection or breakthrough cases.

On Friday afternoon, Canada reported 2,754 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the cumulative total to 1,695,914 cases, including 28,729 deaths, according to CTV.

Ontario, the most populous province with a population of 14 million, announced on Friday that it would lift capacity limits in restaurants, fitness centers, casinos and a number of other non-essential indoor settings that require proof of vaccination starting Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

