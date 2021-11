Vancouver [Canada], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The bodies of three missing men have been found at a rainstorm-caused mudslide in British Columbia province of Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Saturday.

The men were among four people who police confirmed were missing due to the mudslide that swept across a section of a highway near Lillooet of British Columbia on Monday.

Also Read | China Could Play an Important Role in Afghanistan’s Reconstruction, Says Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The search for one additional man is still underway but hampered by weather and local conditions.

Continuous rainfall has caused flooding, mudslides, rockslides and widespread highway closures in the southern part of British Columbia over the past week.

Also Read | Texas Attorney Thomas J Henry Filed a Massive Lawsuit Seeking Up to USD 2 Billion Over Astroworld Concert Tragedy.

On Tuesday, the body of a woman was spotted from the mudslide site, becoming the first confirmed death due to the catastrophic flooding. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)