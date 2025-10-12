Ontario [Canada], October 12 (ANI): Canadian political commentator and podcaster Josh Udall believes that addressing concerns related to pro-Khalistan extremism in Canada could be a key step toward improving bilateral and trade relations between India and Canada.

Speaking ahead of Foreign Minister Anita Anand's visit to India, Udall said that constructive action on this issue could help build trust, strengthen cooperation, and unlock economic opportunities for both countries.

Udall emphasised that the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, should take India's security and sovereignty concerns seriously to foster a more stable and forward-looking partnership.

"We're seeing not just the issue of Khalistani extremists in our country, but a wide variety of extremists across Canada," Udall said, adding that the Canadian government seems to focus only on specific kinds of hate while overlooking others.

He noted that this selective approach has contributed to tension in relations with India, which has repeatedly voiced concern over anti-India activities by extremist elements in Canada.

"The point of contention between India and Canada is Khalistani extremism," Udall said, adding, "India wants something to be done about the Khalistan issue, but our government has no interest in actually addressing it."

At the same time, Udall acknowledged India's openness to expanding cooperation, particularly in areas such as minerals, energy, and trade, which offer significant opportunities for both nations. He urged Ottawa to "cash in on this opportunity" to reset ties and foster mutually beneficial growth.

According to the Government of Canada, during her visit to New Delhi, Minister Anand will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as both sides work toward establishing a framework for strategic cooperation on trade diversification, energy transition, and security.

Minister Anand will also travel to Mumbai, where she will engage with Canadian and Indian firms focused on investment, job creation, and sustainable economic growth in both countries.

Udall observed that despite opportunities to enhance trade with India amid rising US tariffs, Canada has yet to fully capitalise on the situation.

"You'd hope they would take advantage of it. Strengthening trade ties with India would help everyone," he said.

While critical of the current pace of progress, Udall expressed cautious optimism that continued dialogue could yield positive results.

"As a Canadian, I remain hopeful. These conversations are important. Even if we're not seeing results yet, keeping the diplomatic channels open is the first step toward something meaningful."

Udall's remarks highlight both the challenges and opportunities in India-Canada relations. As both nations continue to engage at the highest levels, Anita Anand's visit may serve as a pivotal step toward rebuilding trust, revitalising cooperation, and shaping a more balanced and forward-looking partnership in the years ahead.

According to an official statement from the Government of Canada, India and Canada have shared over 75 years of diplomatic relations, marked by close cooperation and vibrant people-to-people connections.

India is expected to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025, and Canada remains committed to expanding its well-established commercial links with India, particularly in the agriculture, critical minerals, and energy sectors.

In 2024, India ranked as Canada's seventh-largest goods and services trading partner, with two-way trade totalling $33.9 billion, including $5.3 billion in Canadian merchandise exports to India. (ANI)

