Austin [US], March 14 (ANI): Five people died and 11 were injured after an overnight crash in Austin, Texas, CBS News reported.

The crash occurred around 11pm on Thursday, in the southbound lanes of the 13100 block of I-35, between Howard Lane and Parmer Lane after pile-up of 17 vehicles, as per CBS News.

Austin police said 17 vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck. Initial reports from officials said several people were pinned to their vehicles.

Five people were found dead on the scene, including one adult, a child and an infant. Eleven others were taken to a local hospital. Two adults were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (ANI)

