Kathmandu, Nov 9 (PTI) A corruption case was filed against an Indian national for forging documents to take ownership of a piece of land owned by the Nepal government and causing a loss of more than NRs 54 million to the exchequer, an official said on Thursday.

A case was filed against Anup Mehra at the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) demanding NRs. 55.42 million on Thursday.

Mehra is accused of amassing property by selling a piece of land owned by the Nepal government by forging documents and causing a loss of more than NR 54 million to the government, according to Bhola Dahal, a spokesperson at the CIAA.

Mehra had also influenced the then chief of the Land Reform Office, Nawalparasi, to prepare a fake document in his favour and take ownership of the land, which he later on sold to a third party.

A charge sheet has been registered against Mehra at the CIAA for his involvement in the corruption causing crores of rupees loss to the government.

However, the Indian national is currently absconding.

