Islamabad [Pakistan] December 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab province has recorded an increase in cases of violence including sexual assault, harassment, rape, kidnapping and domestic violence, according to the Punjab Gender Parity report 2019-20.

The Nation newspaper citing the Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) reported that a detailed view of gender parity was presented across the province on six thematic areas of justice, demographics, education, governance, health, economic participation and opportunities, and special initiatives.

The report, which was organized by Mumkin Alliance Punjab on Saturday stated that there are 18 per cent women among senators, 20 per cent women are in National Assembly, eight on general seats, 60 on reserved seats and one on minority seats, The Nation reported.

There are 75 women members out of 294 in the Punjab Assembly while two of them are ministers in the provincial cabinet. In Punjab Assembly, eight women are on general seats, 66 on reserved seats and one on the minority.

In general elections 2018, 47 million women voted in the country of which 27 million were from Punjab, the publication added.

According to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Pakistan was ranked 153rd out of 156 countries on gender inequality. The report pointed out that women in Pakistan do not have equal access to justice, ownership of land and non-financial assets or inheritance rights.

Since Imran Khan came into power in 2018, Pakistan's Global Gender Gap Index has worsened over time.

In 2017, Pakistan ranked 143rd on the 2017 Global Gender Gap Index. However, in 2018, it slipped to the 148th spot. The country's ranking dipped further as it secured 151st on the 2020 Global Gender Gap Index. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)