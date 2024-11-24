Al Ain (Abu Dhabi) [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): The 15th edition of Al Ain Book Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has recorded a significant turnout from visitors of all ages with a wide range of interests, purchasing books on various topics from a selection of 100,000 titles offered by 200 exhibitors.

Children's books topped the list of the most popular genres among visitors to the festival, held at Al Ain Square - Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, followed by general knowledge books, and then literary works, which attracted fans of international novels and translated books. This strong interest reflects the community's eagerness to benefit from the event's offerings, which aim to promote a culture of reading and knowledge in an environment that blends entertainment and learning.

Children's and young adult books were particularly popular among families, with parents noting that the festival provides an excellent opportunity to foster a love of reading in their children, offering illustrated stories and interactive books supported by technology, designed to promote moral and social values.

For their part, the participating publishers asserted there is a growing awareness about the importance of investing in children's education and nurturing their imagination and creativity.

General knowledge books ranked second among the most popular at Al Ain Book Festival, attracting a large number of visitors eager to expand their intellectual horizons in various fields, including science, history, philosophy, and global cultures.

These books offered a rich source of knowledge and learning, offering readers the opportunity to explore new topics that spark curiosity and open doors to discovery.

Novels were also among the most popular categories, where both international and translated works received widespread interest from literature enthusiasts eager to explore new worlds and innovative ideas. Novels stood out in that regard for addressing profound human issues that reflect the life and spiritual experiences of diverse communities.

Notably, there was a particular interest in works that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, allowing readers to immerse themselves in diverse experiences from around the world.

In addition to these prominent categories, specialised books attracted significant interest from the Al Ain Book Festival audience, including books on art, languages, religion, social sciences, philosophy, and the history and heritage of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf. Sports books, biographies, and hobbies were also popular among various visitor groups, reflecting the festival's cultural diversity and its ability to meet the diverse tastes and preferences of its audience.

Al Ain Book Festival 2024 kicked off its activities at Al Ain Square - Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, where it is set to take place, along with various other heritage, cultural, and tourist locations across the city, from 17th to 23rd November under the theme 'All Eyes on Al Ain'.

This year's festival presents more than 200 events and activities, bringing together a distinguished group of pioneers in culture, art, and poetry from various creative fields. The event aims to promote a culture of reading and encourage members of the community, especially youth and young adults, to engage with Emirati cultural heritage and appreciate its rich legacy. (ANI/WAM)

