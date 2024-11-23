Singapore, November 23: A 51-year-old former teacher was sentenced to 14 years and two months’ imprisonment on November 22 for grooming a girl student he had taught since her primary school years and having sex with her. The man, whose identity is protected under a gag order, began grooming the victim in 2006 when she was a Primary 6 student.

According to court documents, the man, her Malay language teacher, asked her to be his girlfriend by showing her a handwritten note in a school computer lab, reported The Strait Times. Their relationship continued when she entered secondary school, escalating into physical exploitation in 2007 when she was 13. Prosecutors Santhra Aiyyasamy and Janessa Phua revealed that he touched her private parts over her clothes, held her hand, and coerced her into having sex. International Prostitution Ring Busted in Hong Kong: Japanese Porn Stars, Several Others Arrested; Were Charging USD 20,000 For Sex.

In 2008, the girl started visiting his flat, where she was instructed to wear a sweater over her school uniform to avoid suspicion. By 2009, the abuse intensified, including forcing the victim into further sex acts before her 16th birthday. The victim testified that she felt emotionally manipulated, with the accused exploiting the power imbalance between them. She even considered becoming his second wife, despite his refusal to divorce his current spouse. California Shocker: 46-Year-Old Female Teacher Sends Her Explicit Pictures to School Student, Has Sex With Him Under Guise of Tutoring; Arrested .

The Ministry of Education stated in October that the man had been suspended since 2017 and was no longer employed by any school. He was convicted of six counts of exploiting a young person and two counts of inappropriate physical contact.

The court found his actions calculated and predatory, citing the long-term impact on the victim. The prosecutors described the case as a gross abuse of trust. The victim expressed that she had considered marrying the accused as his second wife, despite him making it clear that he would not divorce his current spouse.

During the trial, the victim recounted how the accused, her Malay language teacher, began communicating with her through MSN Messenger in 2006. While they were in a library, he passed her a piece of paper with his mobile number. Later that year, on September 6, he handed her another note in a computer lab that read “Aku cinta padamu,” which means “I love you” in Malay. He then asked her to be his girlfriend, marking the beginning of their relationship.

The court heard that the man’s misconduct escalated over the years and the girl lost her virginity when he sexually penetrated her when she was 15 in November 2010.

The married teacher convicted of exploiting a student was sentenced to 14 years and two months in jail on November 22. The offences surfaced in May 2017 when the victim’s sister found a recording where the girl spoke about losing her virginity. Her family filed a police report shortly after. The victim refrained from reporting earlier, fearing that the accused would lose his job.

The accused claimed that their sexual relationship only began after the victim turned 16, the legal age of consent in Singapore. He further alleged that she falsely accused him as retaliation for his refusal to divorce his wife and marry her. On November 22, the court was informed that he intends to appeal both his conviction and sentence. His bail has been set at USD 80,000.

