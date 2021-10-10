Los Angeles [US], October 10 (ANI): China has accused the United States of restricting and suppressing Chinese students for dozens of hours at Los Angeles airport "for no reason".

Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, California said it has urged the US to "stop restricting and suppressing Chinese students" for no reason, Global Times reported. According to the Chinese state media, a number of Chinese students were repeatedly questioned, threatened or even restricted for dozens of hours at LA airport.

Last month, China had opposed the interrogation and deportation of a Chinese student by the US officials at an airport in Texas, and lodged solemn representations with the US.

This comes after a Chinese student was reportedly interrogated at the border entrance in Houston. After a probe that lasted for a few hours, the student was deported by the US, the Global Times reported citing the information from the Chinese embassy in the US.

The embassy said the US' action infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of the student and caused serious physical and mental damage to him and his family.

Alleging serious violations of students' human rights, the embassy complained that there have been a number of similar cases of arbitrary and harsh interrogations and even deportations of Chinese students by US officials.

The embassy added that "people-to-people exchanges are the social foundation of China-US relations. Chinese students in the US play a positive role in promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries."

China urged the US side to honour its statement of welcoming Chinese students and asked them to stop "abusing" them by using national security.

Beijing and Washington have been at loggerheads over a slew of issues including trade, COVID-19, human rights issues and multiple groupings Quad and Aukus. (ANI)

