"The entire world witnessed the Kabul Moment, when the US forces left Afghanistan in a rush. Such irresponsible withdrawal has brought a serious humanitarian crisis to the Afghan people and enormous security challenges to regional stability," Wang Yi said.

In his interview, China's Foreign Minister said that China supports Afghanistan in building an inclusive government, ending turbulence, restoring stability and rebuilding the country so that the Afghan people will be able to enjoy the benefits of peace and tranquillity supplies.

On hotspot issues such as Afghanistan and Myanmar, China has stayed in close coordination with countries in the region to jointly safeguard stability in this part of the world, according to China's state councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's interview to Xinhua News Agency.

In 2021, the entire world witnessed the Kabul Moment, when the US forces left Afghanistan in a rush. The scenes of chaos and even shocking brutality at Kabul airport will stay in the memory of humanity forever as a historic mark on the failure of the so-called "democratic transformation", according to State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi interview to Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

Further, he mentioned that China has actively facilitated international coordination and played a constructive role in a stable transition of the Afghanistan situation.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Afghanistan still faces serious challenges in the economy, people's livelihoods, security and governance.

"The Afghan people have suffered from years of war and turmoil, and should not have to endure the ravages of the pandemic, hunger and cold and winterization. Facing the sudden changes in Afghanistan, China did not sit by, but extended a helping hand," he said.

"We immediately reached out to the Afghan people with emergency humanitarian assistance, especially vaccines and food," he added. (ANI)

