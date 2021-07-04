Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at countering Beijing, "should be dumped at a trash heap", said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday.

Wang said the strategy adopted by the United States, Japan and other countries is forming a siege against Beijing, Kyodo News reported.

Stating that China opposes a framework of cooperation to "fuel rivalry" and "an action to accelerate division", Wang Yi also targetted the US and some of its allies for their "outdated Cold War mentality", saying that dreaming the old dream of Cold War hegemony will not help win a promising future, let alone building a better world.

He further criticised the US over the Taiwan issue. "The US is trying to take risks on the Taiwan question. This is extremely wrong and dangerous. Achieving complete reunification of China is a historical trend and any person or force cannot stop it," Global Times quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)