Islamabad [Pakistan, March 13 (ANI): China on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan and reaffirmed its firm support for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. The attack, which targeted a train carrying over 450 passengers, led to multiple casualties and a large-scale security operation., Geo News reported.

"We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a question on the incident.

She emphasised that China "firmly opposes terrorism in any form" and stated, "We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability, and protecting the safety of civilians."

As reported by Geo News, Mao further underscored China's readiness to enhance counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan to ensure regional stability.

The attack took place on March 11 near the Mashkaf Tunnel, about 157 kilometers from Quetta, when Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants targeted a section of the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to a stop. According to railway officials, the train had around 440 passengers onboard. The militants then took more than 400 people hostage, including several security personnel.

In an escalation of violence in Balochistan, an attack on a passenger train has left 21 people dead, while the Pakistan Army responded by eliminating 33 rebels. Four soldiers were also killed in the operation, adding to the heavy toll in the volatile region.

Pakistan's military launched a comprehensive clearance operation involving the army, air force, Frontier Corps (FC), and the Special Services Group (SSG). Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Sharif Chaudhry later confirmed that all 33 rebels at the attack site had been killed.

"On March 11 in Bolan, terrorists targeted a railroad track around 1 pm and blew it up and stopped the Jaffar Express," he said in an interview with Dunya News.

He further stated, "The number of passengers who fell victim to the barbarism of the terrorists is 21." Chaudhry also revealed that the attackers were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan via satellite phone throughout the operation.

Security forces successfully rescued around 100 hostages by Tuesday evening, with additional passengers freed in subsequent phases. Earlier, Pakistan Television (PTV), citing security officials, reported that at least 190 passengers had been freed.

Meanwhile, the BLA claimed it had executed 50 more captives, though there was no independent confirmation. Dawn News reported that at least 30 people, including the train's driver and eight security personnel, had lost their lives in the standoff. (ANI)

