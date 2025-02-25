Beijing [China], February 24 (ANI): China has expelled two senior Tibetan officials from Yunnan province following investigations into "serious violations of discipline and law," according to an announcement made on February 23.

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) raised concerns over the vague charges, which are often used by Chinese authorities in efforts to suppress dissent and internal corruption. The officials in question are Qi Jianxin, a former governor, and Jangchup (Jiang Chu), the former vice governor of Dechen (Diqing) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan. Both, who are ethnic Tibetans, were removed in what appears to be a strategic move by China to strengthen its control over Tibet's governance.

As per ICT, the Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission provided little detail but included broad accusations such as "seriously violated the Party's political discipline," being "disloyal and dishonest to the Party," and making "illegal gains."

Reports indicate that such charges are commonly used in China's opaque anti-corruption campaigns. The similarities in the phrasing of accusations against Qi and Jangchup suggest a possible coordinated crackdown on Tibetan officials perceived as too independent or more loyal to local interests rather than Beijing's centralised power.

ICT reported that investigations into the two officials began in early 2024, and by the end of the year, both had been removed from their positions in Dechen after coming under scrutiny by China's anti-corruption agency. Jangchup reportedly turned himself in to the agency in February 2024 and was dismissed on May 19, 2024, while Qi Jianxin was dismissed on April 9, 2024. Their dismissals were followed by statements indicating that their "suspected criminal issues" had been forwarded to the procuratorate for further review and prosecution.

The targeting of ethnic Tibetan officials for suspected disloyalty underscores Beijing's concerns about local autonomy and independence. The move is reportedly aimed at eliminating potential rivals, consolidating power over Tibetan regions, and reinforcing Beijing's authority in politically sensitive areas. (ANI)

