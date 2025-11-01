Washington DC [US], November 1 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting its intensified global advocacy efforts across multiple fronts, from high-level United Nations meetings in New York to human rights forums in Washington DC.

On October 24, WUC Adviser Omer Kanat met UN permanent representatives in New York to discuss a forthcoming joint statement condemning China's continued repression of Uyghurs and to propose concrete measures to halt what rights groups describe as an ongoing genocide.

Kanat also held talks with UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Professor Nicolas Levrat, joined by Tibetan and Southern Mongolian representatives, briefing him on the deteriorating situation in East Turkistan. Professor Levrat voiced support for Uyghur rights and reaffirmed his commitment to truth and justice.

A day later, WUC Spokesperson Erkin Emet received the prestigious GAP Oscar Award at the Romanian Parliament, acknowledging his decades-long contributions to journalism, human rights, and the Uyghur cause. The ceremony, attended by Romanian officials and Turkish parliamentarians, celebrated Emet's 25 years with Radio Free Asia and his tireless work in amplifying the voices of Uyghur victims.

Meanwhile, former WUC President Dolkun Isa visited the WUC headquarters in Germany to congratulate the current leadership on their first anniversary since their election in 2024. He praised their dedication and urged continued unity in advancing the struggle for freedom and self-determination for East Turkistan.

At the same time, WUC leaders, including Rushan Abbas and Abdulhakim Idris, participated in the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation's "China Forum" in Washington DC, discussing transnational repression, forced labour, and AI-driven censorship. Abbas later travelled to Costa Rica to raise awareness through film screenings and university panels hosted by the US Embassy.

Amid these advocacy efforts, concerns mounted over Radio Free Asia's suspension of operations due to funding challenges, potentially silencing the world's only independent Uyghur-language news outlet.

A new ISHR report further revealed how China, alongside Russia, has been defunding key UN human rights mechanisms, threatening accountability for grave abuses. Meanwhile, veteran journalist Shohret Hoshur praised Japan's renewed moral leadership under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, calling it a vital counterweight to China's expanding authoritarian influence. (ANI)

