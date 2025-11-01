Washington, November 1: Two US federal judges ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to continue paying benefits under a food assistance programme despite a prolonged government shutdown that has left many agencies without funding.

The rulings require the administration to use emergency reserves to finance the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the country’s largest food aid scheme, which helps low-income households buy groceries. The programme supports roughly 42 million Americans, about one in every eight people. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates As Government Shutdown Clouds Economic Outlook.

The court orders came a day before the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the programme, had planned to suspend payments because of the funding lapse. The government shutdown, now in its fifth week, has blocked many agencies from operating normally as Congress and the White House remain deadlocked over spending legislation.

Judge John J. McConnell of the US District Court in Rhode Island ruled that the administration “must distribute the contingency money as soon as possible” so that benefits can continue in November. Around the same time, Judge Indira Talwani in Massachusetts ordered the government to explain by Monday how it would ensure funding for the program. 'Russia Is Second, and China Is a Distant Third, but Will Be Even Within 5 Years': US President Donald Trump Instructs Department of War To Start Testing Nuclear Weapons 'On an Equal Basis'.

Several US states and non-profit groups filed lawsuits demanding that the federal government continue issuing payments. Without intervention, millions of families risked losing access to food support from the start of November. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate committee overseeing agriculture and food programs, said the decision “leaves no excuse to withhold food assistance from Americans.”

Speaking about the issue, Trump told reporters that the programme largely served “Democrat” voters.

“When you talk about SNAP, you’re talking about largely Democrats, but I’m President. I want to help everybody. I want to help Democrats and Republicans.” SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, has been a central part of US welfare policy since the 1960s, providing basic nutrition assistance to low-income families.

