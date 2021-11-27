Beijing, Nov 27 (PTI) China on Saturday successfully launched a new communications satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest Sichuan Province.

The satellite, Zhongxing-1D, was launched at 0:40 am (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

Also Read | Pakistan Using Drones to Drop Explosives, Indian Drones Meant to Serve Humanity, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, the satellite is able to provide high-quality voice, data, and radio and television transmission services, the state-owned broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

The launch marked the 399th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets, according to a report in the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Also Read | Pakistan Shuts Wine Stores in Balochistan’s Gwadar Amid Protests Against CPEC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)