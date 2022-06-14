Beijing, Jun 14 (PTI) China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families working in various Chinese cities who are stuck back home for over two years due to Beijing's COVID-19 visa ban.

Separately, China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their Chinese colleges and universities.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden to Visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and West Bank in July 2022.

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in India updated its COVID-19 visa policy after over two years to accept visa applications of foreign nationals and their accompanying family members wanting to go to China for resumption of work in all fields.

It is a big relief for hundreds of Indian professionals and their families who are stuck back home since 2020.

Also Read | South Korean Presidential Office Likely To Get New Name Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)