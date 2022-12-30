Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): China on Friday opposed US arms sales to Taiwan and urged it should stop military contact with the self-governed island, which Beijing regards as its territory.

"We have all along firmly opposed US arms sales to China's Taiwan region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular press conference on December 30.

Wang stressed that China urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, and act on the commitment made by the US leaders of not supporting "Taiwan independence."

"It should stop arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan, and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait. China will act firmly to defend our sovereignty and security interests," he added.

This statement comes after the US State Department this week approved a USD 180 million anti-tank weapon sale to Taiwan, stating that the sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

"State Department authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sales FMS case for @TECRO_US Taiwan to purchase Volcano Anti-Tank systems valued at up to USD 180 million," State Department's Political-Military Affairs said in a tweet.

The State Department has made a determination to approve a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 180 million.

This military support comes two days after President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday announced that compulsory military service on the island will be extended from four months to one year, effective January 1, 2024, to strengthen Taiwan's combat readiness against potential Chinese attacks.

The announcement was made after a round of meetings in the Presidential Office held to discuss Taiwan's economic and national security, following months-long talks in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, Taiwan Focus reported.

In a statement, the US Defence and Cooperation Agency said this proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.

"The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region," it added.

The US government said the proposed sale will improve Taiwan's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the statement added. (ANI)

