Taipei [Taiwan], June 7 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 34 sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Out of 34, 25 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: Invite to PM Narendra Modi Shatters Opposition's 'Foreign Policy Failure' Narrative.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1931154195744522643

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "34 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 34 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says He Will Attend G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Thanks Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney for Invite.

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday reported 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating near its territorial waters.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) announced on Wednesday that it "ejected" four vessels of the Chinese coast guard that had entered Taiwan-controlled waters near Kinmen County, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

The China Coast Guard ships 14603, 14608, 14609, and 14513 approached "restricted waters" off the Kinmen Islands from the southeast of Liaoluo Bay and the southwest of Damao Mountain at 8:50 am, according to a statement from the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch.

The incident on Wednesday followed a similar occurrence on Tuesday, when the same four Chinese vessels entered Taiwan-controlled waters and stayed for over two hours before departing, as stated by the branch, which also sent vessels to monitor the Chinese ships that day, the Central News Agency (CNA) added in its report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)