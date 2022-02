Beijing [China], February 14 (ANI): China on Sunday reported 26 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 18 were reported in Liaoning, six in Guangxi, and one each in Guangdong and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report, as per Xinhua news agency.

Sunday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 58 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added, reported the news agency. (ANI)

