Beijing [China], February 24 (ANI): China on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of these local cases, 40 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 10 in Hubei, eight each in Liaoning and Guangdong, six in Sichuan, three each in Jiangsu, Guangxi, and Yunnan, and two each in Beijing and Shanxi, Xinhua news agency reported citing the commission.

Wednesday also saw reports of 101 imported COVID-19 cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission added.

According to media reports, the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, Heilongjiang, and other places inside China was still not under control, while the infection cases in nine cities - Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Yunfu, Huizhou, Heyuan, Meizhou, Baise, Nanning, and Shaoyang -- and inside three southern provinces of China -- Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hunan -- were growing at a rapid rate.

This highlights the risk of another outbreak of the pandemic due to the huge mobility of the people during the Spring festival in China. (ANI)

