Beijing, Oct 31 (PTI) China on Monday successfully launched a second lab module to be part of its ambitious space station, taking its construction into the final stages, as Beijing aims to outpace the US as the leading space power.

The lab module called Mengtian was launched using a Long March-5B Y4 rocket, one of China's biggest rockets, from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan.

The launch was telecast live by the news channels here. About 10 minutes into the launch, an official of the China Manned Space Agency announced that the mission was successful and the spacecraft reached its intended orbit.

Later, it will dock with the orbiting core module of the space station.

Mengtian, Tiangong's second lab module now flying to join the two-module combination already about 400 km above Earth, is the last "building block" that allows Tiangong to form a T-shape structure, the planned layout at the space station's completion.

With this the construction of the space station entered its final stages, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier Chinese space officials said the station is due to be completed this year.

The 17.88-meter-long new module launched on Monday has a takeoff mass of about 23 tonnes. Consisting of a work cabin, a cargo airlock cabin, a payload cabin and a resource cabin, it is the heaviest single-cabin active spacecraft in orbit in the world right now.

The Wentian lab which was sent earlier focused more on biological and space life sciences.

Also, the Mengtian will carry the world's first space-based set of cold atomic clocks consisting of a hydrogen clock, a rubidium clock, and an optical clock.

"If successful, the cold atomic clocks will form the most precise time and frequency system in space, which should not lose one second in hundreds of millions of years," said Zhang Wei, director of the Utilisation Development Centre of Technology and Engineering Centre for Space Utilisation under the Chinese Academy of Sciences told the state-run Global Times recently.

China is currently building its space station and according to an announcement by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC) its construction was expected to be completed this year.

Two batches comprising three astronauts were flown to the space station, the main module called Tianhe on a six months mission to complete the construction.

While one set of astronauts returned, another set of three astronauts is currently based in Tianhe to complete its construction.

Once ready, China will be the only country to own a space station. The International Space Station (ISS) of Russia is a collaborative project of several countries.

China Space Station (CSS) is also expected to be a competitor to the ISS built by Russia.

Observers say the CSS may become the sole space station to remain in orbit once the ISS retires in the coming years.

The significant feature of China's under-construction space station is its two robotic arms, especially the long one over which the US has previously expressed concern over its ability to grab objects including satellites from space.

With a larger door, Mengtian is capable of releasing miniaturised satellites into space.

"Astronauts can install the small satellites on a payload transfer device, depressurise the airlock cabin, and then convey them out of the cabin," said Meng Yao, a designer of Mengtian.

"The robotic arm outside the space station will grab the satellites and then catapult them in specified directions," Meng was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

One of the challenges of Mengtian's docking task is a consequence of its relatively big orbital angle with the sun, which reduces the solar panel's energy production, said Song Xiaoguang, a designer of Tiangong's Guidance, Navigation and Control (GNC) subsystem.

"The docking must be completed within a limited period, otherwise it has to be halted and the solar arrays be adjusted to receive more sunlight," said Song.

To facilitate the ins and outs of larger cargo and payloads, the airlock cabin of Mengtian is equipped with two square hatches, an internal one and an external one.

Plus, the external hatch is electrically driven, which is the first of its kind to be used in global space station history.

This auto door reduces the astronaut's labour and increases efficiency when transporting cargo out of the cabin, said Bai Hemin, a designer for the space station system at the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST).

