World News | China Shuts Its Major Seafood Market After 53 New COVID-19 Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:49 AM IST
World News | China Shuts Its Major Seafood Market After 53 New COVID-19 Cases
World. (File Image)

Beijing [China], June 14 (ANI): China on Sunday ordered shutting down of Xinfadi market, which is major seafood and fruit and vegetable market. This decision comes after 53 people, who either worked or shopped at the market, tested COVID-19 positive.

The new COVID-19 cases have prompted the government to temporarily shut down the market, partly or completely close five others in the capital and lockdown 11 nearby residential areas and nine schools, The New York Times quoted the Beijing health commission as saying.

After months of advocating that China has been able to successfully control the spread of coronavirus, in recent weeks the country has reported new cases.

"We would like to warn everyone not to drop their guard even for a second in epidemic prevention control; we must be prepared for a prolonged fight with the virus," The Washington Post quoted Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing municipal government, as saying at a news conference. "We have to stay alert to the risks of imported cases and to the fact that epidemic control in our city is complicated and serious and will be here for a long time," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

