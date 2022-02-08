Beijing [China], February 8 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in which it was decided that China will host a meeting of the foreign ministers of neighboring countries of Afghanistan in March reported Khaama Press quoting Irna news agency.

Notably, the meeting scheduled to be held in the Chinese city Peking, is said to be an in-person one.

Furthermore, this will be the third such meeting on Afghanistan in which Foreign Ministers of Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan will participate, reported Khaama Press.

The first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries took place in Pakistan while the second one was hosted by Iran. (ANI)

