Taipei [Taiwan], February 10 (ANI): A Taiwanese scholar has cautioned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu as a test site for its "united front" strategies to produce the illusion of "one country, two systems."

Taipei Times reported that the Mainland Affairs Council claims that the CCP is trying to use Kinmen as a model for progressive integration, showing how unification with Taiwan might develop.

Also Read | Super Earth Discovered: Scientists Discover HD 20794 D Orbiting Sun-Like Star Just 20 Light Years From Earth.

Allowing Taiwanese nationals to apply for Chinese ID cards in Fujian Province without having to give up their Taiwan passport or ID is one of the main tactics. By allowing Taiwanese citizens to preserve two identities, this strategy facilitates the shift toward closer connections with China.

Beijing has also put out the idea of a "Kinmen-Xiamen Common Living Circle," which would create a shared transit system between Xiamen, China, and Kinmen County, Taiwan. The planned building of a bridge that would connect Kinmen to Xiamen's Xiangan International Airport is a crucial component of this proposal since it might further integrate the two regions according to the post shared by Taipei Times.

Also Read | US Birthright Citizenship: Third Federal Judge Blocks Donald Trump's Order Ending Birthright Citizenship for Children of People in America Illegally.

While China uses strategic alliances and economic incentives, Soong Kuo-cheng, a researcher at National Chengchi University's Institute of International Relations, has warned that the basic difference between China's authoritarianism and Taiwan's democracy does not change.

But he cautioned that internal unrest would hasten the unification process if pro-Beijing elements were to have an impact on Taiwan's legislature. He emphasised that by promoting political and social differences, the CCP seeks to undermine Taiwan's stability, the Taipei Times reported.

Beijing is using economic advantages in addition to legislative strategies to win over Kinmen.

The CCP has boosted the local economy by promoting Chinese tourists and giving Kinmen water resources to address its supply problems. Taipei Times stated that China wants to spread the idea of "one country, two systems" to the rest of Taiwan by presenting Kinmen as a successful example. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)