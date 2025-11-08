Washington DC [US], November 8 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, intensifying its international advocacy this week, with multiple events across Europe and Asia highlighting the continuing persecution of Uyghurs under China's rule.

From cultural exhibitions to global conferences and human rights awards, Uyghur voices resonated across continents, highlighting calls for justice and accountability.

Also Read | Layoffs Surge to Highest Level in October Since 2003 in US, Hiring Lowest in 14 Years; Technology, Retail, Services, Media and Other Sectors Cut Nearly 1 Million Jobs: Report.

In Germany, celebrated Kazakh Uyghur painter Ahmet Akhat showcased his Uyghur Art and Cultural Exhibition at Munich's historic Blutenburg Castle from October 31 to November 2. Supported by Nurnisa Ismail, the exhibition celebrated the Silk Road's legacy and featured traditional Uyghur performances, drawing strong interest from the local German audience and the Uyghur diaspora.

Meanwhile, in Istanbul, the Turkey Unity Foundation hosted an awareness event titled "The Unheard Cries of East Turkistan" on November 1. Introduced by journalist Halis Ozdemir, the event condemned China's genocide, oppression, and cultural erasure of Uyghurs. WUC Vice President Abdureshit Abduhamit discussed Turkiye's historical role in supporting the East Turkistan cause and the continued plight of Uyghur refugees.

Also Read | 'He Is Young, Strong and Smart': US President Donald Trump Endorses Candidate for Governor of Ohio Vivek Ramaswamy.

In Bangkok, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun and former President Dolkun Isa attended the International Civil Society Week (ICSW) 2025, where nearly a thousand democracy advocates gathered under the theme "Reimagining Democracy, Rights, and Inclusion." WUC representatives engaged global partners, spotlighting Beijing's repression in East Turkistan.

German newspaper Handelsblatt published a detailed expose on November 2, quoting WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin, who warned of China's expanding digital surveillance model and its "Ethnic Unity Law," which threatens Uyghur language and identity. Arkin also urged Canada in a Radio Canada interview on November 3 to strengthen measures against forced labour through legislation similar to the US Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act.

On November 5, Rushan Abbas, Executive Committee Chair of WUC, received the 2025 Democracy Award from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) for her tireless advocacy for Uyghur rights. The same day, WUC officials joined a memorial ceremony at the Dachau Concentration Camp to honour Turkic victims of Nazi persecution, drawing parallels to China's ongoing atrocities.

The week concluded with revelations from The Guardian that Sheffield Hallam University in the UK had suspended Uyghur forced labour research after pressure from China, raising further alarms about China's growing influence over global academic freedom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)