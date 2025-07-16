Paris [France], July 16 (ANI): France's newly released 2025 National Strategic Review has raised alarm over China's military posture in East Asia, emphasising growing instability in the Taiwan Strait due to Beijing's intensified pressure on Taipei, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to the report, published Monday, repeated and large-scale Chinese military manoeuvres around Taiwan in 2024 and 2025 represent a significant escalation in Beijing's coercive tactics. These actions are part of China's broader goal of enforcing a fait accompli in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, Focus Taiwan reported.

"The regional situation is particularly dangerous and volatile," the report stated, citing both the rising military activity and the "uncertainty over the security guarantees provided by the United States to its Asian allies and partners", especially in light of shifts under former President Donald Trump.

France also warned that China is employing hybrid actions beyond conventional military tools to secure its strategic ambitions. These include cyber operations, technological predation, and targeted infiltration of advanced defence technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and space systems, Focus Taiwan reported.

Moreover, the review said that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal. Unlike other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Beijing has refused to declare a moratorium on the production of fissile material--substances capable of sustaining nuclear fission. The report estimated that China could amass 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 and 1,500 by 2035, Focus Taiwan reported.

France also noted China's ballistic capabilities, highlighting the 310 ballistic missile launches conducted by Beijing in 2024 alone and the recent firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile with a claimed range of 12,000 kilometres aimed at sending a strategic signal to Taiwan and the US.

In addition to Taiwan, the review mentioned growing concerns over Chinese interest in French overseas territories, particularly New Caledonia, due to its strategic location and nickel reserves.

The report also emphasised Taiwan's economic importance, especially its role in the global semiconductor supply chain, which France sees as a potential flashpoint for global economic disruption in the event of a conflict, Focus Taiwan reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently confirmed an additional EUR 6.5 billion in military spending, accelerating the defence budget increase to EUR 64 billion by 2027, two years ahead of schedule. (ANI)

