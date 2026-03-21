Taipei [Taiwan], March 21 (ANI): A newly enacted ethnic unity law in China has triggered serious concerns in Taiwan, with officials warning that the legislation could endanger Taiwanese citizens travelling to the mainland and further shrink space for maintaining the cross-strait status quo.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has cautioned that the law's sweeping provisions could be used to target individuals who do not openly support unification with China, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, the law, signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping last week and scheduled to come into force in July, has been described by academics as deliberately vague and expansive.

Experts highlighted during a seminar that the legislation blurs the definition of "separatism," potentially categorising any political stance not aligned with Beijing's unification agenda as unlawful.

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Scholars stated that even Taiwanese who support maintaining the current cross-strait balance may no longer be safe within China's jurisdiction.

The law, they argue, goes beyond policy adjustments and instead attempts to reshape China's broader constitutional and ideological framework by institutionalising a rigid interpretation of national identity.

Analysts stated that the legislation reflects China's effort to reinforce the Chinese Communist Party's authority during a period of economic and political uncertainty. By embedding a singular narrative of ethnic identity, the law seeks to suppress diversity and enforce ideological conformity across society.

The provisions of the law are far-reaching, mandating enforcement by government agencies, educational institutions, businesses, religious organisations, and even families. Experts believe this indicates a systematic approach to policing thought and behaviour through both administrative and criminal measures.

Additionally, the law's emphasis on creating "interbedded communities" in minority regions has raised alarms, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Critics interpret this as a strategy aimed at forced assimilation of non-Han populations, enabling tighter state control over resources and territories. Observers stated that the law will likely intensify political oversight in cultural and educational exchanges while expanding Beijing's "united front" influence tactics, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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