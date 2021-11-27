Kathmandu [Nepal], November 27 (ANI): With various clashes being reported between Nepal and Chinese workers in the past, the Beijing projects in Kathmandu has been affected, according to a media report.

In its report, Tibet Press said, Chinese workers deployed on projects in Nepal have often clashed with local Nepalese. In a recent case on November 20 this year, Chinese deployed at Trishuli-I hydro project, Aamachodhing VDC I, Rasua district, clashed with local Nepalis of Thullo Hakubesi and Sano Hakubesi.

During the clash, two Chinese workers sustained injuries. Frustrated by the rejection of their demands by the Chinese company, the local Nepalese workers tried to stop the work on the project and snatched keys of vehicles deployed for the project, Tibet Press reported.

It further reported that the frequent clashes between Nepalese and Chinese workers on various projects have been attributed to the scant respect the Chinese show to the Nepalese.

"Clashes have been reported from various other projects in the past affecting the progress of these projects. Nepalese have often complained of bullying and aggressive attitude of Chinese working in Nepal," said the report.

Earlier, in March 2020, Nepalese working on Nyadi hydropower project based at Thullo Beshi in Marsyangi rural municipality 6 of Lamjung district had clashed with Chinese workers. The locals who were agitated over Chinese workers flouting lockdown had clashed with the Chinese nationals, Tibet Press reported.

"Nepalese authorities have often downplayed the clashes between Chinese and Nepalese workers, fearing retribution from Chinese authorities. The resentment amongst the Nepalese stems from the apathy of the administration coupled with exploitation at the hands of the Chinese companies, often leading to clashes between Chinese and Nepalis," the report added. (ANI)

