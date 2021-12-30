Xi'an [China], December 30 (ANI): Xi'an, capital of China's Shaanxi province, reported 155 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the 155 coronavirus cases has brought the total number of local infections to 1,117 in the latest resurgence since Deemeber 9.

Of the 155 new cases, 62 were found through mass nucleic acid testing and 92 were identified among those in quarantine at designated places, while the remaining case was detected when the person sought medical help, Xinhua reported citing a press briefing held by the Xi'an municipal government on Thursday.

Starting from 10 am on Thursday, the city has launched a new round of mass nucleic acid testing to screen for as many infections as possible. As of 2 pm today, samples had been collected from over 9 million people, it added. (ANI)

