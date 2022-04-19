Beijing [China], April 19 (ANI): A Chinese photographer was sentenced to 14 years in prison for spying and illegally providing state secrets to an overseas person, according to information released in accordance with the law on April 16.

Chinese national Huang befriended an overseas person, "Sister Qi", through WeChat, and provided 384 photos of warships involving military ports and received remuneration of more than RMB 40,000, China Arms reported citing the "The Paper".

Under the instruction of "Sister Qi", between July 2019 and May 2020, Huang took advantage of taking wedding photos on a beach near a military port.

According to the report, Huang also entrusted others to take wide-angle shots of the bay near the military port by deception and monetary inducement.

He shot a total of more than 90 times, which involved 384 photos of warships at the military port, including those of 3 top secrets and 2 classified secrets.

Huang sent the photos to the overseas person "Sister Qi" through the network by shared disk, group sharing, and received a total of more than 40,000 yuan in compensation.

Aside from 14 years in prison, Huang was deprived of political rights for 5 years, and 40,000 yuan worth of personal property was confiscated from him for spying. (ANI)

