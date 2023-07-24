Kathmandu [Nepal], July 24 (ANI): Chinese Communist Party's politburo member Yuan Jiajun called on Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel here on Sunday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal and China have historically been good neighbours and Yuan's visit will help in strengthening the relationship between the two countries, President Paudel said in a statement issued by the President's Office.

Also Read | Congo Horror: Soldier Kills 13 Civilians, Including Wife, After Son is Buried Without Him, Officials Say.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song, Foreign affairs expert Chalise, President's Office Secretary Dilliram Sharma and China Desk Chief Lok Bahadur Thapa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Yuan, who arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday for a three-day visit, also held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on a week-long visit to Italy.

Also Read | Reverse Seema Haider! Indian Woman Anju, Who Fell in Love With Pakistani Man on Facebook, Crosses Border To Unite With Him, Say Reports .

The politburo member with a 26-member delegation arrived in Kathmandu at the invitation of the Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Sunday, Yuan also called on acting prime minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka.

A statement issued by the Defence Ministry said that Defence Minister Khadka thanked the Chinese leader for the cooperation extended by the Chinese Army in enhancing the capacity of the Nepali Army.

As per the statement, Yuan said that the primary purpose of his visit to Nepal is to successfully implement various projects and programmes that were agreed upon during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019.

Mentioning that there is a good relationship between the Nepal Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army, the visiting Chinese leader said that there will be more cooperation in the field of training and capacity building in the future, read the statement.

Yuan also thanked Nepal for its stance regarding the one-China policy and praised Nepal’s commitment not to allow any anti-China activities in its territory, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Ahead of Yuan’s visit, a CPC delegation arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday to lay the ground for the Chinese leader’s visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)