Washington, Nov 3 (AP) The third-ranking Democrat in the US House is predicting Democrats will pick up as many as a dozen House seats.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told reporters outside a polling place in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday that he believed it would be a “good night for Democrats” up and down the ticket.

Clyburn says, “Holding the House would just be status quo. Winning the Senate would make it good.” Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber. Republicans control the Senate.

Clyburn has expressed concerns about voter suppression. He says President Donald Trump has been “literally stoking flames of indecision, unrest, threatening violence.”

Clyburn says the nation's division “didn't start with Trump, and it won't stop with Trump.” (AP) RS

